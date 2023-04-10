PROVIDENCE — If there’s anyone on next year’s Providence College basketball roster who can quote chapter and verse regarding new coach Kim English and how he operates, look no further than the player who officially hopped out of the transfer portal on Saturday.
The third member of last year’s George Mason team to follow English to PC, Davonte “Ticket” Gaines has been in the coach’s company since English’s two-year stint as an assistant coach at Tennessee (2019-21). When English was handed the coaching reins at Mason in 2021, Gaines also made the move from the SEC to the Atlantic 10.
For Gaines, the 2023-24 season will mark his fifth and final one in college basketball. A graduate transfer, the 6-foot-7 guard who specializes in perimeter play will go down spending his entire career in the company of English.
“He was one of the first guys to greet me when I got to Tennessee’s campus. He was the first guy to work me out in college. From that day forward, we’ve been able to build a bond,” Gaines said Saturday night. “As I got older, I realized the things that he wanted to teach us — the things he preached during practice and film sessions — helped us grow closer. When he got the job at George Mason, it was a no-brainer as far as coming over with him.
“He’s a player’s coach and been one of the great people in my life,” Gaines said. “At Tennessee, he took over the room as soon as he walked in with his voice and enthusiasm. I put my trust in him to help me grow as a player. His will to win along with his knowledge, his energy and how he cares for his players … he’s going to do everything he can to be ready for his first season [with the Friars].”
There’s an aura of familiarity that Gaines acknowledged should pave the way for a smooth transition to Providence. He joins guard Justyn Fernandez and big man Josh Oduro in those making the jump from George Mason to Providence.
The coaching staff assembled by English will feature a pair of familiar faces who previously worked at Mason (Dennis Felton, Nate Tomlinson).
“A lot of times when you’re transferring, the majority of the team is set and the coach is already there. I’m stepping into a situation where I feel more comfortable,” Gaines said. “I even hung out with [2023 high school commit] Richard Barron a few times. If you add more comfortability to the situation, it makes the transition not as hard.”
When Gaines caught wind of English accepting the Providence job, he did his homework on some of the players the coach would inherit — most notably Bryce Hopkins, Devin Carter, and Corey Floyd Jr.
“Those are three names I looked at and watched their games. They’re amazing players on the court and probably amazing people off the court. Devin is versatile and Bryce does what he does night-in and night-out,” Gaines said. “I’m looking forward to getting that relationship going and gelling with them because I think we have something special.”
As March turned to April, Gaines entered the NCAA transfer portal. He talked to a few schools, but as he said, “When the opportunity at PC came about, it was a no-brainer like the transition from Tennessee to George Mason. I’ve enjoyed my time with coach English and I trust what he has in store for me.”
A 3-D player in the sense that he can provide 3-point shooting and defense, Gaines shot 37% from the outside during his two seasons at Mason. He missed time this past season with a hand injury.
“I pride myself in guarding … being a dog on the court. I’m willing to do things that a lot of people aren’t,” Gaines said. “There’s nothing wrong with being flashy, but I predicate myself on making tough plays … how many blocks and charges I can take. Whether it’s knocking down shots or finding my teammates, I like my chances most nights when I step on the court and have a 1-on-1 matchup.”
Having played in the SEC, Gaines is familiar with the inner workings of the higher realms of college hoops. That experience should help as he gears up for the caldron known as next year’s Big East landscape.
“Getting my body and endurance right during the offseason … I know the Big East is a great basketball league,” he said. “I’m very excited to go out there with my teammates and make some noise in the Big East while playing the best I can.”
