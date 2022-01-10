PROVIDENCE — Ed Cooley’s inaugural game as an NCAA Division I men’s basketball head coach took place on Nov. 10, 2006. He was pacing the sideline at Fairfield University.
That particular night, Fairfield fell in overtime to American University. The Stags ended up dropping their first five games of the season before breaking into the win column courtesy of a 46-43 victory over Central Arkansas on Nov. 19 of that year.
That’s the story behind the road to Cooley achieving his first win as a college head coach.
“I thought I would get fired after the first game. Honest to God. I didn’t know what the hell I was doing,” said Cooley, the profound introspection coming this past Saturday following Providence College’s 83-73 triumph over St. John’s.
The ability to solve the Rubik’s Cube that was handed to Cooley by administrators at two schools represents only part of the story of Mr. 300 — the number of victories achieved in 16 seasons as the primary overseer of a program. The latest personal milestone notched at the expense of the Red Storm came exactly six weeks after Cooley registered the 200th win of his Friars coaching tenure.
Having sat in the room that doubles as the spot for postgame press conferences at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center both times Cooley stepped up to the podium after achieving a landmark victory, it was clear that career win No. 300 particularly held extra meaning. For starters, Cooley grew emotional.
His voice changed, a dead giveaway of what a special journey it has been since the moment he became a head coach.
“There’s a lot of luck that goes into it,” Cooley said before specifically referencing Al Skinner, someone who in many ways has served as a mentor on the coaching front. “He gave me a job [as an assistant] at the University of Rhode Island when you’re transitioning out of teaching and changing your career. Then you come home and have a chance to do something special in your backyard.”
No head coach can do it alone. The saying “it takes a village” gets thrown out there a lot, yet Cooley knows the long and winding road to 300 wins wouldn’t have been possible if the pantry wasn’t well stocked with the proper ingredients.
“Support, staffs, good players, your family,” Cooley said before delving deeper into the importance of the final ingredient he touched upon.
“You take away a lot from your family when you’re not home. You miss your daughter’s dances, your son’s games … birthdays, Christmas, Valentine’s Day. That’s real,” he said. “The fact that I’m sitting here and you’re asking me that question [pertaining to 300 victories], you couldn’t ask me that 25, 26 years ago. I would have said, 'I’m just trying to make it through the day.’”
There have been countless stories published regarding Cooley’s tough upbringing in South Providence. The fact that he can now count himself as a 300-game winner — if we’re talking baseball, Cooley would be a slam-dunk Hall of Fame choice the first time his name appeared on the ballot — means he didn’t let his environment define him. He weathered who knows how many storms to become the basketball head coach in the same hometown where his upbringing took place.
In the game of life, that’s a feat that’s cause for celebration.
“If you grew up where I grew up and I can sit here and actually talk to you, you have no idea, zero,” Cooley said. “The percentages say you’re not supposed to be sitting here.”
It’s common after Friars wins for CBS Sports college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein to tweet out, “Ed Cooley. The American Dream.” With all apologies to Rothstein, Cooley is the Rhode Island Dream personified to the millionth power. He didn’t become another sad statistic. He didn’t allow the toughest parts of Providence to swallow him up whole.
From nothing to something — that serves as a beacon of determination. Cooley could probably throw his name into the 2022 Rhode Island's governor’s race and fetch more support than the current pool of candidates. For him, it’s about the simple things that come with the territory of molding a select group of basketball players.
“Everyone worries about our next win. I’m just happy to go to practice and inspire young men to be the best they can be,” Cooley said. “They can live a dream beyond their belief.”
A dream that reaffirms anything is possible, even when all appears lost after dropping your first five games as a head coach.
“It’s just a number, but the fact that you can get to that tells you that people believe in you, people trust in you,” Cooley said. “This is not a 300th win for me. This is a family win. This is a program win. It’s a Providence win.”
“I never saw this coming at all,” the coach added without a shred of hesitation in his tone.
