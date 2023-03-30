PROVIDENCE — The news of Ed Cooley’s departure to Georgetown prompted an array of emotions within the Providence College basketball community.
For Corey Floyd Jr., the Friars guard admitted on Wednesday that he was never on the fence about hitting the transfer portal for the second time in as many years. No matter who would be coming aboard as Cooley’s successor, Floyd felt comfortable enough to declare that PC would remain his home.
“The crazy thing was that as soon as Cooley announced he was leaving, I told most of my teammates — Ed Croswell being one of them — that regardless of who comes in, I’m not going anywhere. I love it here in Friartown,” Floyd said after new head coach Kim English was officially introduced at a news conference held inside Alumni Hall.
“The fact that I was already here and have seen the type of love that the fans show … that was a major part of it,” Floyd added.
After meeting English … let’s just say it was the cherry on top of the proverbial sundae as far as Floyd was concerned.
“I realized how great this opportunity could be. I feel like they brought in the perfect fit,” said Floyd, the New Jersey native who appeared in 29 games for Providence as a redshirt freshman this past season.
“Coach English is big on relationships. He’s a big energy guy. I feel he can help me bring my game to where I want to go. One of the things he’s said is that I’ll have the ball in my hands a lot more. Everyone wants to be [a focal point] when they’re out there on the court. To have a coach who’s behind you is pushing you to be that guy out there, it makes you want to work even more and work even harder.”
To play for a coach who has NBA experience — English was drafted by the Detroit Pistons and logged 41 games for the franchise in his lone season in the league — and has plenty of connections represent assets that Floyd can’t wait to tap into.
“Having a mentor who’s been there and done that is a great edge,” Floyd said.
Floyd’s dad Corey Sr. played for Rick Barnes at PC. English was an assistant coach under Barnes at Tennessee before making the head-coaching leap to George Mason two years ago.
“It makes the connection that much strong,” said Floyd Jr.
Naturally, Floyd hopes that Devin Carter and Bryce Hopkins elect to remain within the Friar fold. All three elected to transfer to PC after spending their respective true freshman seasons elsewhere.
“I love these guys. We built a connection over this past year … everyone coming from different places and having different stories,” said Floyd, who signed with UConn coming out of high school. “We all went through the coaching change together. I’m proud of the way we stuck together, but if more people decide to leave or not, I’m going to love them always. The connection we built is much bigger than basketball. We connected off the court. These are my brothers for life.”
Looking ahead, Floyd is excited about learning under a head coach who’s still young (English doesn’t turn 35 until September) and isn’t bashful when it comes to stepping on the court during practice when looking to emphasize a point.
“To have a coach who can get out there and pose a challenge for us, it’s great as far as having that competitive edge,” said Floyd. “He talked about how he lost his edge when he got to the NBA and how he won’t fail us and let us make the same mistakes that he did.”
