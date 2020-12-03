The University of Rhode Island’s third close game against a high-level opponent went better than the first two.
So much so that the final score wasn’t actually that close.
Perennial Big East contender Seton Hall pushed back after a fast URI start, and a back-and-forth game ensued on Wednesday night at the Ryan Center. Ten ties, 10 lead changes. Neither team led by more than five points for most of the second half.
The Rams emerged from the tug-of-war with a dominant final stretch and won 76-63. It’s their third straight victory after an 0-2 start to the season, and the best one yet. Given Seton Hall’s pedigree, it should remain a quality win into the resume-reviewing portion of the season.
“Good win for the team, good win for the program, great win for the league,” coach David Cox said. “I thought our guys were committed to the game plan tonight. I thought that was evident in the first half. And then when they made their run, our guys showed a lot of resolve.”
Seton Hall led 57-54 with 8:27 left when the Rams began to exert some control. Jeremy Sheppard hit two free throws, Makhel Mitchell scored in the lane, Ishmael Leggett made a free throw and Fatts Russell turned a steal into an easy bucket. It was a 7-0 run for a 61-57 lead.
After the Pirates worked back to a tie, Sheppard drilled a 3-pointer and Leggett spun home a driving layup to give the Rams a lead they would not lose. Free throws, two more daggers from Sheppard and a 3-pointer by Russell had the Rams sprinting to the finish line. They scored the game’s final 10 points.
“At the beginning of the game, coach was telling us it had been too many times playing these power five schools and not coming out with a win,” Sheppard said. “That was the main thing we were focused on. He gave us a game plan. We listened and we followed it to a T. Beating one of these teams is definitely great for us.”
Seton Hall didn’t make a field goal in the final 6:11 of the game, missing its final eight shots, as URI’s big finish carried to both ends of the court.
“I thought they showed a lot of resolve,” Cox said. “We usually break the game up into wars, just like most teams. The second half consists of five four-minute wars. Going into our last two wars, we were down a point. We fully accepted that as a team. I could see in the huddle, we felt like we were still in a good place. We were ready to push through. We went from down one to whatever it was, a 12 or 13-point win. When you talk about finishing at both ends, we were able to do that at a really high level tonight.”
URI’s two closest games at Mohegan Sun both went the way of the opposition. Arizona State outscored URI 8-2 in the final three minutes of the season opener. Boston College rallied from a deficit midway through the second half and kept URI at arm’s length down the stretch. The Rams built confidence with wins over South Florida and San Francisco, which set them up to flip the script in another important matchup.
“The four games at Mohegan helped us,” Cox said. “We went through adversity. Those four games really played a role in tonight’s victory. I’m happy to get out of here with a victory and I’m happy with this great team effort.”
Hot shooting and tight defense powered URI’s fast start. The Rams led 9-0 on buckets by Russell, Sheppard, Makhel Mitchell and Malik Martin. Russell also hit a deep 3 for a 12-2 lead. URI made five of its first eight shots from the field without a turnover. Seton Hall struggled to settle in and the Rams made the process tougher, blocking four shots and grabbing two steals in the game’s first five minutes.
A Leggett 3-pointer gave the Rams their largest lead at 23-9 with 11:06 left in the first half, but they scored only 13 more points before the break. Seton Hall used a 7-0 and 9-0 run to work its way back and eventually grab a 35-34 lead. The Pirates made five consecutive 3-point tries at one point. A putback by Jermaine Harris put the Rams back in front 36-35 at halftime.
Russell was 6-of-6 at the line and scored a team-high 17 points. Sheppard scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half.
Leggett, a freshman playing extra minutes with Jalen Carey sidelined by tightness in his leg, scored 11 points for the second straight game. Makhi Mitchell notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
“The past couple of games, we not only had one player in double digits, we had multiple players in double digits,” Sheppard said. “It shows that we have depth. We have players that come off the bench that can play, like my guy Ish. He’s a freshman and he came here ready to play today. It just shows how we all are across the board.”
URI continued to showcase its depth, with eight players getting into the scoring column.
The defense excelled early and late, as URI finished with eight blocks and eight steals. Seton Hall shot 42 percent from the field.
The game was the home debut for the Rams in a spectator-less Ryan Center.
“It was different,” Cox said. “Fortunately, we had the experience over in Bubbleville where we were walking out of the tunnel to no crowd. Here at home obviously it was different because this crowd plays such an amazing part of our games.”
But Ram fans could at least celebrate in their living rooms.
“Just the fact that we were able to solidify a win over a Big East slash power five opponent after the close losses against Arizona State and Boston College,” Cox said. “Confidence-wise, I think it bodes well for us. More importantly, it gives us another strong resume win. I thought the San Francisco win was huge, and this one was very big, and I think it’ll be significant as the year progresses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.