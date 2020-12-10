Once again, David Duke came to play.
For what already feels like the umpteenth time this season, the Providence College junior made the opposition — as well as those CBS Sports folks tasked with selecting the annual list of the top 100 players in college basketball — look foolish.
With 28 points and seven assists, Duke delivered in a big-time way as the Friars ripped through host TCU on Wednesday, 79-70, in a nonconference men's basketball game.
The final tuneup before the arrival of Big East play featured a steady diet of Duke, who was 11 of 19 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Not too shabby for a player whose name was absent when CBS came out last month with its top 100 list of players in advance of the 2020-21 season.
“David is playing as well as anyone in the country. He’s playing at an elite level … like an All-American candidate,” coach Ed Cooley said after his Friars passed their first true road test. “We got on his back. In all honesty, it was fun to watch.”
While it may look like Providence (4-2) fed off their Big East Preseason First Team selection, the truth is that Cooley received contributions from up and down his lineup. Duke set the tone when he came out and scored his team’s first seven points, yet his impact proved to have a trickle-down effect that wound up being contagious. Usual sidekick Nate Watson was once again very effective, netting 18 points while pulling down seven of his eight rebounds on the offensive end.
But plenty of Duke’s teammates had much to give in a game that, hands down, was Providence’s best performance of the young campaign.
Ed Croswell and Jimmy Nichols each supplied eight points off the bench, while Jared Bynum got his passing back on track — eight assists compared to one turnover in 24 minutes. A.J. Reeves had seven points but managed to fill up the box score in other areas (four rebounds, three steals, two assists). Noah Horchler went scoreless in his first start with the Friars, yet he finished with eight rebounds.
“We’re a very deep team with a lot of players who can produce at the highest level. That showed a lot [against the Horned Frogs] and will be key for us moving forward,” Duke said.
Cooley elected to bypass the chance for his players to get up some shots in the Horned Frogs’ venue before Wednesday’s tip. The lack of familiarity with Schollmaier Arena didn’t seem to faze Providence — the Friars started 5 for 5 from the field en route to leading 12-4.
“It was one of the few times we haven’t used [the designated pregame slot], but I thought our guys had a lot of energy,” Cooley said. “If we can play like that without shooting around, slap me if I bring them to the gym.”
The Horned Frogs might have been minus key players P.J. Fuller (ankle) and Francisco Farabello (COVID protocols), yet TCU still had Mike Miles and R.J. Nembhard. The pair combined to score their team’s first 20 points as the home team still trailed after a Duke three-ball made it 26-20.
TCU switched defenses midway through the first half, though the zone looks offered to the Friars did little slow down Duke, who was up to 15 points before the baton was passed to Watson. The senior big man got hot with five straight points as PC led by double digits, 33-23, with 5:52 remaining.
Thanks in large part to a trapping scheme that varied between full-court and three-quarter, Providence was able to keep the home team at bay heading into halftime. TCU trailed 43-32 after committing 12 of their 19 turnovers during the opening 20 minutes.
“Any time you can change the rhythm and pace of the game … sometimes it works against you and sometimes it works in your favor. Today it happened to play in our hand,” Cooley said. “We were disruptive.”
Added Duke, “Coach says that the press will only work if guys are energetic and enthusiastic about it. That’s why it was so effective.”
The Horned Frogs made a strong push at the onset of the second half, moving to within five, 51-46, after hitting their first six shots. Thanks to Duke’s continued brilliance and impacts registered by Nichols and Greg Gantt, TCU (4-2) never truly challenged Providence inside the game’s final 10 minutes.
“For some reason, we woke up energized. That definitely showed,” Duke said. “A road win against a team from a great conference, you can’t say much more other than it was a great win.”
Rim rattlers
The Friars now turn their attention to Big East play and Saturday’s league opener against Xavier at Alumni Hall. The Musketeers carried a 6-0 record into Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma, which beat TCU on Sunday. “It’s odd to prepare for league play on Dec. 10,” Cooley said. “I’m so excited for league play, but we have to be. From here on out, it’s all Big East games. This was a good test for us as far as length and athleticism.” … A freshman with a four-star recruiting ranking, Miles finished with 20 points while Nembhard had 25 points. … PC scored 17 second-chance points compared to three for the Horned Frogs. … Fresh off a strong game against Fairleigh Dickinson, Gantt didn’t flinch in his first game of the season as a reserve. Against TCU, the sophomore once again spread the wealth with seven points, three assists and three steals. … Concern about contracting COVID-19 on a trip to the Lone Star State was on Cooley's mind. “I can tell you: New England is a lot more mask friendly than here in Texas. The weather was beautiful, but the mask-wearing was suspect,” Cooley said. “Hopefully none of us caught anything.” … PC shot 52.4% while TCU connected at a 60% clip from the field.
