PROVIDENCE — Back in 2015, Ed Cooley fanned the flames by declaring that Providence’s annual in-state college basketball showdown against the University of Rhode Island isn’t a rivalry game. The PC coach also expressed that the game against the Rams should always take place at the Friars’ venue.
Participating in an hour-long webinar on Monday night that helped raise funds for each school’s name, image and likeness (NIL) collectives, Cooley recalibrated his stance regarding the passion play between the Friars and Rams that will add another chapter on Saturday under the Ryan Center lights.
Yes, PC-URI is finally a rivalry in Cooley’s eyes. The declaration came with Cooley sharing screen time with Rhode Island first-year coach Archie Miller with the radio play-by-by voices from each school — PC’s John Rooke and URI’s Steve McDonald — serving as moderators.
“I owe this game, and I will call it a rivalry game, a debt of gratitude,” Cooley said. “I think I’ve not approached this game the right way publicly, yet, privately, I have. I think the Ryan Center is one of the hardest places to play at in the country. It is a hellhole going down there. It’s a rough environment. I give those fans a lot of credit.”
Miller will be the fourth URI head coach to square off against Cooley since the latter took the Providence job in 2011. The two coaches share a special bond that dates to 2015 when they were on the same Team USA basketball coaching staff that took home the gold at the under-19 world championships.
“I cheer for Rhody all the time, and now to see my man [Miller] down there, I’m hoping he plays well. Normally, you’re like ‘damn,’” said Cooley.
Getting back to his unprompted response of viewing Providence and URI through the lens of a rivalry, Cooley said, “I don’t think I gave it the proper respect it deserved in the past with respect to intensity.”
Under Cooley, the Friars are 8-2 against the Rams with both losses coming at the Ryan Center. PC’s two wins at URI in the Cooley era have come by a total of three points.
“The old adage that records don’t matter … [the game's] so close all the time. The energy that’s in the building is second to none,” Cooley said. “I think everyone in the state is going to want a ticket.”
Cooley kidded that Miller should be prepared to deal with people coming out of the woodwork in hopes of snagging a ticket to what figures to be a sold-out, turbocharged Ryan Center.
“I appreciate the energy around our state for the game. I really do,” Cooley said. “It’s fun. It’s played at an elite level. It allows the players to embrace that competition that sets up both programs for league play. It’s never an easy game … very rarely.
“We’re expecting a hard-fought battle,” Cooley said before adding one of his better-known quips regarding the margin of victory.
“I hope we can win by one. Arch, I know you’re saying that you hope you can win by one,” Cooley said before delivering one final mea culpa regarding the one sporting event in the Ocean State that divides fans, families and alumni right down the middle.
“I just wanted to apologize with respect to the 10 games I’ve been in as the head coach at Providence to our fans and the University of Rhode Island fans as far as how I’ve looked at this game,” he said. “It’s an absolute war, and I’m looking forward to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.