PROVIDENCE — Ed Cooley wasn’t the coach for Saturday’s Mal Brown scrimmage that pitted Providence College teammates against one another. Instead, he was the general manager — taking it all in as his coaching staff ran the show and directed traffic.
“You want to sit back and see what the kids remember and see what their carryover is,” Cooley said after the Black Team that featured three returning players from last year’s memorable season — Jared Bynum, Ed Croswell, and Alyn Breed — grinded out an 87-84 win over the White Team before a solid turnout at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
“We wanted to put a veteran group out there together,” Cooley said.
Perhaps the most important takeaway from Saturday’s activity is that all 11 scholarship players participated. No walk-ons needed to fill the void as the scrimmage took on the tenor of an actual game — two 20-minute halves complete with media timeouts.
Everyone on the Black Team — Croswell, Bynum, and Breed were joined by redshirt Rafael Castro and newcomer Noah Locke — logged all 40 minutes. For the Black Team, Bryce Hopkins (game-high 29 points) and Clifton Moore went the distance.
“Having a limited number of bodies, you’re not getting a lot of rest out there. Everyone is getting a lot of reps,” Cooley said. “They had to fight through some fatigue which is what we wanted.”
Here are a few takeaways:
1. A transfer from Kentucky, Hopkins on Saturday gave off the aura that the game comes naturally. There’s a reason why he was recruited by a blue blood program and it was on full display every time he drove to the rim.
“Bryce is very talented. I think he’s improving. I think he’s changing his body,” Cooley said. “His confidence is really high. We’re going to lean on him to do a lot for us.”
2. The Black and White teams combined to shoot 17 for 40 from 3. That shakes out to a solid 43 % on efficiency. On the flip side, you can make a case that PC’s perimeter defense needs some work. Therein lies the rub in events like the one staged on Saturday.
“I saw some good things and some negative. As a coach, you want to see more development, but the ball went in the basket,” Cooley said.
A transfer who previously made stops at Florida and Louisville, Locke earned top billing as the most efficient three-point shooter on Saturday (5-of-9).
3. There wasn’t much indecisiveness when the noticeably-sleeker Breed got the ball in his hands. For him, it was clear that he was on a mission when it came to attacking the rim — a good sign for a player who appeared to be facing an uphill battle to earn significant minutes following PC’s success in the transfer portal last spring.
4. It may have been a game that didn’t count in the standings, yet that didn’t stop Devin Carter — transfer from South Carolina — from chatting with the officials at halftime. It appeared that Carter was seeking to get a point across. Whatever the discussion entailed, it’s clear that he plays with a chip on his shoulder and Cooley is a big fan.
“I think he’s an elite competitor,” Cooley said. “It fits culture and philosophy with regards to how we want to play.”
5. PC players who appear on the outside looking in at meaningful roles enjoyed their moments in the sun. Corey Floyd Jr. threw down a two-handed dunk that raised a few eyebrows while Quante Berry flashed his range with a nice pull-up jumper. Castro got up and down the court with relative ease — a good sign as the big man looks to make an impact after sitting out last season.
It figures to be interesting how Cooley attacks the early-season games. Does he cast a wide net in the hope that players emerge as key contributors? Or does he go with a finite group of no more than eight players with everyone else serving as roster depth?
“Right now we have to make new memories and give this group a chance to grow,” Cooley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.