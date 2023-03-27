PROVIDENCE — So far, new Providence College head coach Kim English is striking it rich on the re-recruiting front.
English’s cross-country flight on Saturday yielded immediate dividends as Southern California Academy prospect Donovan Santoro re-affirmed his commitment to the Friars.
On Sunday, English saw a familiar face jump out of the transfer portal as former George Mason guard Justyn Fernandez announced he plans to follow English to PC.
The addition of Fernandez and the decision made by Santoro to not back out of last November’s signed National Letter of Intent marked a productive first weekend on the job for English, who was officially hired as Ed Cooley’s successor Thursday.
A 6-foot-8 swingman, Santoro never asked out of his NLI after Cooley announced that he was taking the coaching position at Georgetown.
“Donovan is staying committed,” said Julius Von Hanzlik, coach of Southern California Academy.
In his introductory Zoom call with the local media last Thursday, English emphasized that he will be looking to play four-out, hence the need for shooting. A four-out offense features four players beyond the 3-point line.
Originally from Los Angeles, Santoro checks the box when it comes to connecting from the outside.
“I think it was the style of play and the major emphasis that [English] puts on 3-point shooting. It just made a lot of sense,” said Von Hanzlik when asked about what made Santoro say yes to the Friars for a second time.
The visit to SCA also featured English spending face-to-face time with 2023 four-star guard Garwey Dual, who verbally committed to PC last June. English met with Santoro and Dual for an hour-and-a-half each.
“They had a very good talk,” said Von Hanzlik when asked about how things went between English and Dual, who flew out to Georgetown on Sunday for an official visit.
Dual is participating in the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit that’s scheduled for April 8. He leaves for Portland, Oregon, next weekend.
“I don’t imagine him popping before that,” Von Hanzlik said.
As for Fernandez, his decision to follow English to PC speaks to the bond that was formed during their time together at George Mason. Fernandez will have three seasons of eligibility with the Friars.
“I just felt [Providence] was the place for me to go to, knowing that I have had a year under my belt of being under [English’s] coaching and have seen massive growth on and off the court,” Fernandez said.
A four-star wing who heard from Providence during his high school days, the 6-foot-5 Fernandez started 13 of 33 games this season at George Mason.
“Justyn would say that coach English pushes him to the limits,” said Chris Douglas, who coached Fernandez for 2½ seasons with AAU’s DC Premier. “Talking to Justyn, he’s excited and ready to put in the work. He wants to show that he belongs at Providence and play in the Big East.”
