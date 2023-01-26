PROVIDENCE — There are game-changers, then you have Jared Bynum and the lift he provided once his number was called with 11:19 left in the first half of Wednesday’s Big East basketball game against Butler.
Returning to action for the first time in four games, Bynum came in and provided the lift of all lifts. In the blink of an eye, Providence College went from trailing by seven (16-9) to up five (24-19), courtesy of ripping off 13 straight points.
If Friar fans needed an additional reminder of the importance of a Bynum as it relates to the bigger, more important picture — think March — they certainly got one. With the fifth-year senior back in the fold, Providence was back to full power and quickly turned out the lights on its opponent.
What kind of impact did Bynum make in his return after suffering an abdominal tear?
It was substantial (plus 13 in 10 minutes) and noticeable. When he was on the court in the first half, the 23rd-ranked Friars found another gear that allowed them to turn the lights out on the Bulldogs long before the final buzzer sounded.
There were plenty of bright spots from PC’s 79-58 triumph, one that enabled Ed Cooley’s crew to pull into the midway point of the Big East slate at 8-2.
The bench brigade of Corey Floyd Jr. (12 points, four rebounds, two steals), Clifton Moore (12 points, two blocks), and Jayden Pierre (five points, four assists) helped to compliment the game-high 16 points produced by Bryce Hopkins.
The most important development was that Bynum was deemed OK to return to the fray. On this night, the Friars went from a team that was providing serious life to a Butler team that’s now lost seven Big East games by 20-plus points to a team that could not be stopped.
The impact made the Providence player in the No. 4 jersey was noticeable. After Floyd made two free throws to cut Butler’s lead to 16-11, Devin Carter went in for a layup. On the next offensive possession for PC, Bynum delivered a strong drive to the basket that led to a timeout called by Butler coach Thad Matta.
The stoppage did little to cool off the Friars as they resumed their torrid ways. Coming out of the timeout, Moore finished at the rim courtesy of a feed from Bynum. When Floyd buried a 3 and Hopkins nailed a jumper, the Bulldogs found themselves in a familiar predicament — in deep trouble.
The Friars were humming, and the reason why that was the case was clear as day.
“He gave us a spark right out of the gate and that’s exactly what we needed,” said Cooley when asked about Bynum. “His presence gave us a settling-down type of feeling.”
Added Pierre, “His presence opens things up for the rest of us.”
Bynum was able to get up some shots in the days leading up to facing Butler, a key development that enabled him to receive clearance to play. He officially logged 10 minutes, 57 seconds and scored four points and handed out three assists over that span.
“Hopefully, we can play him a little bit more this weekend,” said Cooley, looking ahead at Sunday’s noon game at Villanova.
