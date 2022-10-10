PROVIDENCE — Jared Bynum possesses firsthand knowledge of what it’s like to transfer into a college basketball program that’s overseen by Ed Cooley. The same holds true for Ed Croswell.
When a team undergoes a significant roster overhaul in the fashion that Providence College did, the emphasis usually falls on what’s new. In Bynum and Croswell, the Friars have two links to last year’s dream of a season that featured a Big East regular-season championship and a run to the Sweet 16.
At this particular juncture — almost two weeks since the official start of practice and three days away from the Mal Brown scrimmage — the influence wielded by Bynum and Croswell features a vital layer to it.
Coming to PC from St. Joseph’s (Bynum) and La Salle (Croswell), both were once in the shoes of the 2022 transfer portal haul that includes Devan Carter, Bryce Hopkins, Clifton Moore, Noah Locke, and Corey Floyd Jr.
From drawing upon their own experiences of finding their way as additions to the PC roster, to witnessing firsthand how others who arrived after them were assimilated into the “Us, We, Together, Family, Friars” culture that Cooley preaches, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Bynum and Croswell hold the key to laying the tracks to the all-important chemistry component.
“Coach Cooley, he’s very welcoming with the new guys. He allows them to be themselves and includes everyone,” Croswell said during a recent media session.
In an effort to acquire a better understanding of the steps that are needed in order to make the newbies feel right at home, Croswell said he reached out to Nate Watson, Justin Minaya, and Al Durham.
On the surface, Croswell couldn’t have asked for three better voices to receive guidance from. A year ago, Watson’s presence loomed the loudest as the Friar with the most tenure, while Minaya and Durham were fresh imports. Thanks to Watson rolling out the proverbial welcome mat, PC created a vibe that enabled Minaya and Durham to blend into their surroundings in no time flat.
“They told me what I needed to do to bring the [current] guys along. Just study my teammates and let them know how it’s going to be,” Croswell said.
Added Bynum, “We thought back to all the great things we were able to accomplish after adding Justin and Al and emphasized to the new guys that they have an opportunity to make an impact on the program.”
The Big East’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Bynum said that significant sandpaper was applied to smoothing out the chemistry issues during the summer months and the weeks leading up to last Thursday’s first official practice.
Croswell took it a step further by detailing one of the highlights of the summer session — spending a casual day at Cooley’s house. If players weren’t swimming in the pool, they were likely conducting spirited video game back-and-forth competitions with NBA2K serving as the preferred choice.
There was also the “Breakfast Club” summertime feature that was organized by assistant coach Ivan Thomas that placed an emphasis on getting to the gym early and concluded with a week-ending trip to a local breakfast establishment.
It’s causal moments like having everyone sit around a table where connections can be strengthened with the intention of transferring those feelings of camaraderie upon stepping onto the hardwood for actual game activity.
“We also spent a lot of time playing pickup games … figuring what everyone can and can’t do,” said Bynum, noting that on a few occasions, the Friars scrimmaged players from Brown and Bryant. “Another key was hanging out off the court … getting food before and after practice. The stronger you are off the court, the stronger you can be on the court by playing with your friends and the guys you go to war with. Creating that chemistry, it can take us a long way.
“You can never put a limit on how much you can get to know someone. There’s always room for improvement.”
Cooley admitted he is enamored with the talent of this year’s group, one that features eight players who have never played a single minute for PC.
“As for continuity and chemistry, we’ve got to continue to develop them,” Cooley said.
That’s where Bynum and Croswell figure to be prominent – two holdovers who have spent considerable time in a Cooley-led system and can attest to the sweet symphony that can be created when everyone is on the same page.
“All the new faces we got, I feel they’re all key pieces for this year,” said Croswell.
