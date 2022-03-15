SMITHFIELD — For Peter Kiss, his first practice as a volunteer coach with the United Dolphins basketball team was put on hold at the last second.
The practice was scheduled to take place at Gallagher Middle School. It was canceled due to a wrestling meet taking place that same January day.
The unexpected roadblock didn’t mark the end of a relationship between the star player on the Bryant University men's basketball team and a group of youngsters who don’t see Kiss as the high-volume scorer with a noticeable edge that endears him to teammates but has a habit of rankling seemingly everyone else.
“I was actually surprised. A lot of the athletes when they say they’re going to come back, they don’t come back,” said Rob Hayes, head coach of the United Dolphins.
Keeping his word to Hayes, Kiss showed up to the next Dolphins practice that fit into his schedule. What was launched was a symbiotic relationship where all parties involved benefited from their interactions. It’s a relationship that reached its zenith Sunday night when Hayes and several United Dolphins players flocked to the Chace Athletic Center to learn where Kiss and the Bulldogs would be heading for the NCAA Tournament.
Everyone sees Peter Kiss, the competitor — the charged-up sort who gets under his opponent's skin and leads the nation in scoring at 25.1 points per game.
“If he didn’t have that edge, he wouldn’t be the player he is,” Bryant coach Jared Grasso said.
What many don’t see is Peter Kiss the giver, who enjoys spending time with children. To the benefit of a group of hopeful hoopsters, Kiss displays a caring side.
“I get a joy from lighting up these kids’ faces … walking into the room and seeing their massive smiles,” Kiss said. “It brings me joy. It’s also bigger than basketball. It’s not what you do on the court. It’s about how many lives you can impact away from it.”
Maybe this story will change your opinion about Kiss. Perhaps it won’t. Remember, there are two sides to every person — the person who they truly are, and the person others think they are based on a snapshot of what appears through various ways of information dispersal.
This is about Peter Kiss hitting it off with a group of area youngsters and how they’ve impacted his life. Take it from Hayes, an eyewitness to this heartwarming tale where all perceptions regarding the nation’s leading scorer are checked at the door.
“On the court, he’s the bulldog. At practice, he was the puppy,” Hayes said. “He treats the kids as if they were his own.”
Kiss made it quite clear that he wasn’t there to sit and observe while Hayes and assistant coach Tim McCluskey put the United Dolphins through their basketball paces. McCluskey was the lone coach present for the first practice Kiss could make. Right away, the assistant sensed that something special was brewing.
“He was humble and made it clear that he wanted to be there for the kids. It wasn’t about him or Bryant basketball,” McCluskey said. “Every practice we’ve had, he’s been the first one there and the last one to leave. He’s been a tremendous help to us.”
It was through Bryant director of basketball operations Luke St. Lifer that the door swung open for Kiss to make a life-altering connection with the United Dolphins, a group in collaboration with Rhode Island Special Olympics and the Smithfield YMCA.
“I don’t do much on-campus. I go from my room to work out, then to practice, and back to the room. That’s all I really have to do,” Kiss said. "Why not add something to my plate that not only makes my life better but also puts a smile on their faces? Seeing those kids improves my day tenfold.”
From on-court tendencies that resemble the Incredible Hulk concerning power and rage, Kiss reverts into a shy sort who speaks a decibel above a whisper when away from the college hardwood. He recalls it took all of one practice with the Dolphins for him to open up to a group that admittedly didn’t know much about him.
“He’s got a big heart. The people who just see him compete have this perception of him. You need to be a competitor to be successful. That’s what makes him good,” Grasso said. “He’s a different kid off the floor … soft-spoken with a lot of special qualities.”
Standing next to the clear-cut frontrunner for BMOC honors of the Bryant community before Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show, Hayes noted that the United Dolphins have impacted Kiss more than he’s willing to divulge. The proof lies in the response generated by the photos and videos that parents of the Dolphins players send to Hayes, who then forwards them to Kiss.
“He’ll tell me straight out that he loves this,” Hayes said. “That’s what pushes him.”
Hayes cited a few specific examples of Kiss helping Dolphins players come out of their respective shells.
“We have an athlete who’s non-verbal. It takes a lot for him to open up. During the last practice, Peter had him upon his shoulders. They were doing slam dunks together,” Hayes said. “We have a girl who’s tough. If we ask her to wear something, she won’t wear it. She wouldn’t wear a team shirt for us. All of a sudden, Peter says to her, ‘Can you wear your shirt for me?’ She wore it. Now she has a heart on her basketball and that’s all she talks about.
“What does that tell you about Peter?”
Through a conversation with St. Lifer, Hayes came up with the perfect way to reciprocate the kindness displayed by the leading man on the NEC champs.
“He’s our big brother,” Hayes said.
When Bryant hosted Fairleigh Dickinson on Feb. 19, the Dolphins found themselves on the court with their favorite player as part of the high-five tunnel. An awkward fall that took place early in the contest was shrugged off by Bryant's dynamic guard in no time flat. No way was Kiss going to sit out with his biggest fans sitting in the stands.
“He knew where we were sitting,” Hayes said. “Every time he came to that side of the court, he would give us the biggest grin.”
The Dolphins attended Bryant’s final five home games, viewing themselves as good luck charms considering the summit that Kiss and his teammates reached.
“We told Peter straight out that he had our backs during practice. Now it’s our turn to have his back,” Hayes said. “He made it the most memorable season I’ve ever coached.”
The door is open for Kiss to help Hayes when soccer season begins shortly for the United Dolphins. Kiss admitted that his soccer knowledge is limited, yet the template that worked so well during his initial foray with Dolphins provided him with a sound base.
It’s the chance to further improve the outlook of the youngsters with whom he now shares an unbreakable link.
“Special Olympics and the Smithfield YMCA told me that Peter has a standing invitation to coach. They know how much of a relationship we have,” Hayes said.
