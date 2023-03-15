PROVIDENCE — Of the 68 teams invited to the NCAA Tournament, what were the chances that Bryce Hopkins’ current team (Providence) would be matched up with his former team (Kentucky)?
“It’s God’s plan,” described Karen Hopkins, Bryce’s mother. “I would never have guessed or imagined it.”
There were Karen and her husband Clyde on Sunday night, waiting anxiously to learn the fate of their son’s team. With three regions revealed and Providence and Kentucky still on the board, Clyde started to prepare for the possibility of two worlds colliding.
“It’s about to happen,” said Clyde, clapping his hands for emphasis while sitting at the family table with Karen one night earlier this week. “They flashed [Kentucky grouped with Providence] and, instantly, I got a headache.”
Like Bryce, Clyde and Karen are wishing to downplay the redemption angle.
“I don’t want them to make it about Bryce and Kentucky. I want it to be about PC versus Kentucky,” Clyde said. “No hard feelings to [Kentucky head coach John Calipari]. We thanked them for everything. It just didn’t work out. We’re looking forward to Bryce competing against his old team and hope to come away with a victory.”
Kentucky’s loss has proved to be Providence’s gain. In Hopkins, the Friars welcomed a player who played sparingly in his first and only season at the SEC school. The match between the former blue-chip recruit and Ed Cooley has produced sweet music — Hopkins leads Providence in scoring (16.1 ppg) and rebounding (8.5), numbers that helped him earn a unanimous selection on the All-Big East first team.
Before finding harmony with Cooley, there was Coach Cal, undoubtedly one of the most polarizing coaches in today’s college basketball universe. Hopkins first met Calipari via video message conferencing during a time when COVID-19 forced college coaches to recruit virtually.
“It was shocking to be talking with an iconic figure,” Clyde said. “I know Bryce was up for the challenge of going to Kentucky. Coach Cal explained to us that nothing is guaranteed. We didn’t want any handouts.”
From there, the relationship grew. Hopkins supplied the Wildcats with a commitment as part of the program’s Class of 2021 recruiting haul.
“I was excited for Bryce. I thought it was a great opportunity,” Karen said. “The school was great and had the courses that he wanted to take.”
The transition from high school to college basketball at one of the sport’s perceived blue blood programs included Clyde and Karen joining Bryce in Lexington after the parents sold the family’s Chicago home.
“The people were very welcoming,” Karen said. “I would be in a store and people would talk to me. Great fan base.”
“Great hospitality,” said Clyde.
For a program that’s in the habit of bringing in one recruiting superclass after another, it can be an eye-opening experience once the recruiting pitch gives way to getting down to actual business. The shine can give way to a cruel reality that Bryce Hopkins experienced. Over his final 14 games with Kentucky, he logged two games of 10-plus minutes. He did not appear in the Wildcats’ season-ending loss to Saint Peter’s in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament.
“At the end of the day, we weren’t just excited to have Kentucky [on the front of the jersey]. Bryce went to college to play ball, not to sit,” Clyde said. “You have a loaded roster. Bryce has friends who came in with him who still aren’t playing.”
Life under the Kentucky basketball microscope may not have gone according to plan, yet there were lessons that Bryce filed and took away during his time as a Wildcat.
“No matter the level, you’re going to go through some adversity. Bryce didn’t stay down. He bounced back up and came here [to Providence]. We can’t help but thank coach Cooley for giving him a second chance at the game he loves,” Clyde said. “But we also thank Kentucky for believing in him coming out of high school. Most people don’t get the chance to put that uniform on.”
Added Karen, “I’m thankful for Kentucky because Bryce learned to be mentally strong. He never had to deal with adversity before [the 2021-22 season].”
The court inside Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum won’t be the only place where a reunion is staged.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the parents. I still have a few friends who I keep in contact with,” Karen said, “but I’m going to the store to buy some Gummy Bears because I’m going to be so nervous.”
“It will be bittersweet,” said Clyde.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.