PROVIDENCE — The games have come to a screeching halt, though don’t think for a second that Bob Driscoll’s days are now wide open.
Talking with student-athletes, coaches and staff members who now more than ever are looking toward Providence College’s athletic director for leadership, as well as dialing in for Big East conference calls, have become part and parcel of the new normal — complete with social distancing.
Touching base with individuals from the two groups that Driscoll interacts with the most has helped yield a ray of hope amidst these chaotic and uncertain times.
“It’s been nonstop,” Driscoll said Wednesday.
Has it only been a week since the PC men’s basketball team was in Manhattan in anticipation of its first game of the Big East Tournament? Technically, yes, but it sure seems like the plug was pulled a long time ago. What was shaping up to be a promising March for the Friars never even had the chance to take flight after the players were called off the bus outside the team hotel.
“The whole process was so fluid. Right up until we got on the bus, we were under the impression that we were playing,” Driscoll said of last Thursday's scheduled 2:30 p.m. game against Butler. “We were on the phone line with the NCAA and the presidents [of Big East schools] literally an hour before, and they said all systems were go.
“It caught all of us completely off guard,” Driscoll added. “Then [head coach Ed Cooley] and myself had to share the news.”
Strong emotions emanated from the players upon learning about the cancellation of games at Madison Square Garden.
“It was heartbreaking,” said Driscoll. “I know there are more serious things going on with people being sick and some even losing their lives, but for a group of young men who wouldn’t be able to fulfill their dreams, it was really painful. To be honest, I was very sad for them.”
When the Friars learned that the Big East Tournament had been scrapped, the news was still forthcoming about the biggest shoe to drop — the elimination of the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
“They were on their way back when they found out the other news,” Driscoll said. “Ed and I talked to them about the Big East, which was hard enough, but there was also the possibility of the [NCAA] also getting canceled.
“You’re in a complete state of shock, and I’m still in that space.”
With the world rapidly changing, Driscoll drove back to PC’s campus with his wife Cathy and school president Rev. Brian J. Shanley. There were more pressing concerns to deal with, ones that had nothing to do with the outcome of the Butler game.
“I was worried for all of us that if they came out and quarantined [New York City] that we might not have been able to get out,” Driscoll said. “There was a lot of mixed information going around, but the [Big East] made the decision to wait until the local authorities decided whether or not it was appropriate to play. That’s what [the Big East] did the entire time. They said everything was fine until [NYC mayor Bill de Blasio] came out and said that everything was going to be shut down. Our hand was kind of forced.”
With conference tournaments around the country falling to the wayside in rapid fashion, the Big East went ahead with Creighton and St. John’s hitting the MSG hardwood for the first game of last Thursday’s anticipated four-game card. For those who questioned the Big East’s decision to let the Bluejays and Red Storm see the court at all, Driscoll set the record straight.
“We were operating on a different set of parameters. We were operating on the advice of the health experts in New York City,” he said. “Broadway shows and everything else was going forward. Until we heard that it wasn’t safe … if we shot down the Big East Tournament before getting that type of information, that could have sent strong messages relative to how safe the city was.”
The direction offered by Big East commissioner Val Ackerman and her staff, along with the presidents of each Big East institution, proved to be spot-on during a period of great tumult, Driscoll noted.
“In a very tumultuous time, I thought everyone handled it fine and to the best to their abilities,” he said.
***
Driscoll hoped he would be afforded the chance to meet face to face with personnel from the hockey, lacrosse, softball and track teams prior to Providence College’s mandate to shut down the campus went into effect. Then came the safety guidelines that limited the number of individuals in the same space.
“There’s 50 people on some of these teams and I was in New York City with groups of people. The conversation was whether or not team members would be safe around me and vice versa in a small room,” Driscoll said. “We thought it was in the best interest to get everyone home.”
Driscoll makes it a point to get to know the PC athletes on a personal level, hence it’s no surprise to learn he’s been reaching out to those who saw their respective seasons end prematurely.
“There’s no way I can make it better other than to say I’m sorry and sad for you,” said Driscoll. “For these young people, sports is the most important thing in their lives. They dedicate a lot to get to this point. Now we’re trying to take care of them from afar.”
Driscoll was asked about the NCAA passing emergency legislation that would grant eligibility relief for spring athletes.
“There are a lot of questions associated with that. Are you going to expand the number of scholarships? If so, who’s going to pay for the scholarships?” he said. “A lot of these students already have jobs lined up. If they were to come back, would they give up their job? I would say no. If you’re a senior who wants to come back, you would have to get into a graduate program. Most of them are two-year programs.
“On paper, it sounds great. It’s the right thing to do for those who can, but the logistics are far more complex.”
***
As for the legacy of this year’s Friar basketball team that ended the season on a six-game winning streak, Driscoll believes the Friars should be remembered for their ability to turn things around.
“I think it’s the greatest job that Ed and his staff have ever done. They stuck together during the difficult times,” said Driscoll. “It shows you what’s possible when a group of people, especially the seniors, take it upon their shoulders to block out the noise and flip the switch. I’ve never been prouder or happier for the way they were able to go out [on Senior Night earlier this month].
“In some respects with not being able to play in the NCAAs, this team may be remembered in an even more positive light than some of the teams that were even more successful,” Driscoll continued. “They went from struggling to becoming what I think was the best team in the Big East.”
