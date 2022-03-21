SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The fashion-statement jacket Archie Miller wore on Monday has been collecting dust in his closet for a while now.
“It’s a crazy story. I have a guy who took care of me pretty good the last few years, who would always send me coats,” Miller said. “He sent me this and I said, ‘I’ll never wear this.’ Part of it is this shade of blue is usually the enemy for me, being a North Carolina State graduate. But I tell you when I got the job and was getting ready for the press conference, this thing popped out and I said, ‘Maybe I will wear it.’”
Turns out it was a Keaney blue jacket all along, just waiting for this day.
Miller was introduced Monday as the new head coach of the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team in a celebratory news conference. His arrival ushers in a wave of excitement for Rhody supporters, many of whom packed into the school’s Higgins Welcome Center to salute the new boss.
He was the top target for Director of Athletics Thorr Bjorn, and just over a week after the firing of David Cox, Miller was in Kingston and ready to roll.
“When we knew we were going to make a change, it was identifying who we thought would be the right fit,” Bjorn said. “And we certainly felt Archie was that person. Then it was a matter of finding out if he felt the same way. The success he had at Dayton and the lessons he learned at Indiana, he’s a special guy.”
The 43-year-old Miller was joined at the news conference by his wife, Morgan. Their daughter Leah — a competitive gymnast who has committed to LSU — remained home. Bjorn, URI President Marc Parlange and Governor Dan McKee all spoke to the crowd.
Miller has signed a five-year deal with the Rams worth $8.5 million, representing a significant investment in the basketball program. There will also be an increased salary pool for assistant coaches and an increased commitment to charter flights. Construction for the basketball-specific practice facility is expected to begin this summer. All of it helped seal the deal for Rhody’s new coach.
“It was nice to be able to talk about what we’re going to do, not what we hope to do,” Bjorn said. “The president’s support is huge. It’s a game changer for us. In the A-10, you don’t always have the ability to generate the same level of revenue and other things. But the aspirations are the same. In order to do that, you need resources. You need to be able to hire a coach and allow him to hire a staff, and you need to be able to treat the players a certain way. I’m ecstatic and excited about that.”
Miller’s previous trips to the Ryan Center came as the head coach of the Dayton Flyers, whom he led to four NCAA Tournament berths. Those experiences — plus the memories of a basketball junkie — made an impression.
“I remember watching Tyson Wheeler and Cuttino Mobley running up and down the floor. I’m in their era,” Miller said. “I remember when coach Harrick was here. I remember coach Baron’s teams, with his son playing. The talent they’ve had here. Dan [Hurley]’s battles with us when I was at Dayton. It’s a proud program that’s been synonymous over decades with great runs. I’m happy to be a part of it.”
The job wasn’t necessarily on his radar. Following his stint at Dayton, Miller was hired for one of the nation’s top jobs at the University of Indiana. He was let go last spring after four disappointing seasons. The past year allowed a rare chance for reflection; he guessed it was his first time away from the court since he was 6 years old.
The experiences he had at both stops will frame the next step. When Miller heard from Bjorn, he saw a path back to the sidelines.
“Nothing jolted me quite like Thorr did,” he said. “A month ago, if you had asked me if I’d be coaching at Rhode Island, I’d probably say no. I don’t know if I’m ready. I don’t know if I want to get back in. That takes commitment from the other side to convince you as well.
"This place did an amazing job of making me feel like we’re going to have everything we need. I know it’s a great location; it’s a great university. We have a lot of fans. It was put to me this way: We have a lot of great ingredients. We just need somebody to come in and concoct it the right way. Hopefully, I’m that guy.”
Miller arrived in town over the weekend and met with players on Monday morning, before the news conference. Several of them — Sebastian Thomas, Tres Berry, Jalen Carey, Abdou Samb and Malik Martin — also attended the festivities. Six Rhody players have put their names in the transfer portal, while keeping the option to return.
“Every decision, every conversation is going to start with our players individually,” Miller said. “We can’t move forward as a program and operate as a team until we understand where we’re at individually. That’s the first step, is getting not just acquainted, but getting really entrenched with the players that are on our campus — getting to know them, understanding what their vision is for themselves and how it aligns with what we want to do.”
The brand of basketball Miller hopes to play will be built on tough-minded defense and fast-paced offense. In all things, Miller wants his teams to be difficult to play against.
“We want a hard, hard group of people,” Miller said. “When the people on the other side think about our players and our program, they shake their head. 'I have to play against them? That’s going to be hard today.'”
Miller did add words of caution about what’s to come, noting that it won’t be a quick fix. No steps will be skipped.
But in the marriage of a coach and a program who have been to the top and then tumbled in recent years, there’s confidence on both sides of brighter days ahead.
“I’ve stood up here at these press conferences a few times,” Miller said. “One time, I stood up here at 32 years old and I was 0-0 for real. No job, no wins, never had any experience. You go through your growing pains. We honored that process and we were able to have a group that broke through. ... Moved to a second spot and had a press conference. I was popular — only at the beginning. With change comes transition, and it’s hard.
“Now I stand here. Maybe a little more flawed, maybe a little bit more imperfect. Maybe I don’t have the shine I once had. But I will tell you this: At this stop, this is the best I’ve ever been in my life. The most ready I’ve ever been in my life and the most excited I’ve ever been in my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.