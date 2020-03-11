PROVIDENCE — When crunching the numbers that A.J. Reeves has compiled during his first two seasons in a Friars uniform, a few stone-cold truths stand out.
PC is 14-3 (7-1 in Big East games) this season when the sophomore guard scores at least 10 points. Diving deeper, the Friars are an impressive 15-5 when Reeves swishes two or more 3-pointers in the same contest.
With Thursday marking Providence’s first game in the Big East Tournament — 2:30 p.m. under Madison Square Garden’s bright lights against Butler (FS1) — the player anointed by coach Ed Cooley as the team’s X-factor will seek to reach the two benchmarks that double as a good barometer for team success.
“When A.J. plays well, we normally play well,” Cooley said earlier this week before the Friars departed for New York.
It’s become customary to see the Friars make an early-game concerted effort to set aside some touches for Reeves. If he’s feeling it to the point where he has a couple of buckets by the under-16 minute timeout, high-volume efforts like the 22 points against Creighton on Feb. 5 or the 19 points that came at DePaul’s expense last Saturday are more than likely to materialize.
If Reeves is unable to get into a steady groove, it’s possible that he and the Friars are left to stare down the barrel of a tough outing. Think along the lines of the 1-for-3 effort from the field when PC shot 42 percent in a loss at Xavier on Feb. 8.
“Seeing the ball go in the hole early … I never lose my attack mode, but it definitely gets me feeling good about myself and my shot,” Reeves said. “The only way I can describe it is that it allows me to stay aggressive when I attack early on.”
Granted, there are a few examples of Reeves proving unable to reach double figures yet the Friars have still prevailed — the current six-game winning streak has featured four games in which Reeves finished with fewer than 10 points. The original premise, however, largely remains intact. As Reeves goes, so often go the Friars.
“We’ve got to keep his confidence level high as we prepare to make a run through this Big East Tournament,” Cooley said.
Reeves’ teammates didn’t mince words when asked about his aforementioned specific keys that are often reflective in the win-loss column.
“Game in and game out, A.J. is a huge X-factor for us. If he can hit shots and spread the floor for us, it’s good for our team,” Emmitt Holt said.
Added Alpha Diallo, “On and off the court, we feed off A.J.’s energy. He’s always a jolly guy and is always smiling. That energy carries.”
Reeves has started the last 10 games, a lengthy stretch that coincides with an increased focus on the defensive end. As Holt noted, it’s been common to see Reeves address his footwork with PC strength coach Ken White before the start of practice.
“Defense is really a mindset and translates to other aspects of your game. That’s why it’s important to have high energy,” Reeves said. “If you get a stop, you’re pumped up and the team is also pumped up. You’re making big plays all over the court that some probably didn’t think you could make.”
Throughout the Friars’ late-season surge, big offensive games from Diallo, Luwane Pipkins and David Duke have proved to be the norm rather than the exception. Should one or two of them get knocked off the rails during PC’s stay in the Big Apple, Reeves plans to be right there to pick up the slack.
“Everyone has their days. Sometimes they’re not hitting at a high clip, but the next guy needs to step up and do whatever he can,” Reeves said.
Reeves said he’s looking forward to stepping onto an “iconic court” as the Friars look to grab a win (or two or three) that, in turn, helps bolster their NCAA Tournament case as far as seeding.
“Our guys will be playing with a sense of desperation. This time of year, it’s win or go home,” said Cooley. “The numbers say you’re really close, but just like any year, you’re going to [MSG] to compete for a championship.”
