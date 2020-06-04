The Holy Cross baseball season was abbreviated to just 15 games because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that was more than enough time for Stonington's Ben Dellacono to make an impression.
Dellacono, a 6-3, 185-pounder who can play all over the field, was named to Collegiate Baseball Magazine's 2020 Freshman All-America team as a second baseman after hitting .305 with a home run, eight doubles and 10 RBIs for the Crusaders.
The awards were announced Tuesday.
"I was pumped," said Dellacono, who was in bed when he was notified of the news in an early-morning text from his father, Dr. Frank Dellacono. "It was a great day. Everything seemed like it was coming together, all the hard work. I knew it was a pretty good start for me [as a freshman], but I had no idea they'd have an award like this because we had a shortened season. So when I saw it I was shocked."
The honor is all the more impressive considering Holy Cross, with an enrollment of a little more than 3,000 students, is the smallest school represented among the eight second basemen named to the team.
Dellacono started all 15 games for the Division I Crusaders, playing second base, third base, left field and right field. He led the team in slugging percentage (.492), led the Patriot League with his eight doubles and had at least one hit in 11 games. He was also named Patriot League Rookie of the Week for the first week of March, which included a 4-for-6 performance at Cal State Bakersfield (a 16-2 Holy Cross win) that included three doubles and three RBIs.
Still, the highlight of the season for Dellacono came in the Crusaders' second game, a 9-4 loss at South Carolina. Dellacono hit a two-run homer to the opposite field off Gamecocks starter Brett Kerry to pull HC to within 5-3. Kerry, a sophomore right-hander, was a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American and an All-SEC Freshman Team pick in 2019.
"It was a 95 mile-an-hour fastball to the outside corner and I took it to the right side," Dellacono said. "That was one of the times my confidence level was through the roof. And that was something I was able to carry over, just the feeling to know I can compete with anyone. It just fueled the motivation for every at-bat."
Dellacono said the adjustment to Division I baseball was made easier by his experience at Avon Old Farms, an all-boys boarding school in Avon, Conn., that has produced numerous Division I baseball players. (He spent four years at the school after attending Stonington High his freshman and sophomore years.) Dellacono batted .384 as an Avon Old Farms senior.
"I was definitely exposed to great talent there," he said. "The competition is insane."
Nevertheless, Dellacono's eyes were opened by 98-mph fastballs during Holy Cross's season-opening three-game set at South Carolina. And through six games, he was hitting just .200.
He also had some issues in the field, including a throwing error while playing third base against Cal State Bakersfield that he said was the low point of the season.
"It was definitely a humbling moment. I had to gather myself and just stay mentally in it, flush all the mistakes," Dellacono said. "Every pitch is a new pitch, and every at-bat is a new at-bat. Baseball is a game of failure, and the guy who has the least amount of failure is the one who succeeds in this game."
Dellacono regained his confidence when March arrived, and hit .359 (14 for 39) over HC's final nine games.
Holy Cross was 5-10 and set to visit Northeastern for a March 14 nonconference game when the season was canceled.
"I was definitely bummed out," he said. "It's my freshman year, it started so well, and to have it taken away from you? Everyone around whole country was bummed out [that spring sports were canceled]. Just working hard all year-round, waking up at 6 a.m. for training sessions all through the fall and winter ... it stinks."
Dellacono was hoping to play in the New England Collegiate Baseball League over the summer until it canceled its season. He's now looking to rejoin the Manchester Mavericks of the Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League, which is scheduled to open its season July 1.
In the meantime, he's working out with Stonington High grad Kevin Ferrer, an outfielder at UConn, at a homemade gym in the Dellaconos' garage and at Precision Fitness in Westerly, which recently opened.
"Just training to be in the best shape possible, to be the best I can," he said. "I try to stay in the mindset that I have to work harder than everyone else, and I think good results will come from that."
