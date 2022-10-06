Rachel Federico, a senior on the Westerly High volleyball team, had nine kills, six digs and served for two aces in the Bulldogs’ Division II victory over Mt. Hope.
Through Sept. 24, Westerly was unbeaten in the league.
Federico, the co-athlete of the week for the week ending Sept. 24 along with Stonington High's Kate Anbari, received 880 votes. A total of 2,650 votes were cast in last week’s balloting.
