Kate Anbari, a Stonington High sophomore on the field hockey team, scored with 57 seconds remaining for the game’s only goal to lift the Bears past East Lyme in an ECC matchup.
Anbari is tied for the team lead in goals this season with five.
Anbari, the co-athlete of the week for the week ending Sept. 24 along with Westerly High's Rachel Federico, received 880 votes. There were a total of 2,650 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.