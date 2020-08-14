CHESHIRE, Conn. — All Connecticut high school sports activities have been paused until Aug. 24 so state athletic officials can meet with the state Department of Health next week.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference's Board of Control voted Friday to put the delay into place.
"Based on DPH recommendations, the board took the action to pause all in-person interscholastic fall sport activity including conditioning programs which are already underway until Monday, August 24,” the CIAC said in a statement posted on its website Friday. "Coaches are encouraged to promote virtual safe contact and conditioning with their athletes during the pause so as to not lose the conditioning gains and socialization benefits made during the summer.”
The vote come two days after the board voted to reaffirm its fall sports plan, which was approved on July 30. That plan called for keeping football in the fall with practice starting Monday.
It also calls for a condensed season with regional schedules. Games would start Sept. 24. It has been recommended that the games be played without fans.
"Connecticut COVID health metrics show students have been safely participating in athletics across the state throughout the summer and that participation in private or town programs would continue through the fall if interscholastic opportunities are canceled," the CIAC statement reads.
But the state Department of Health issued a recommendation on Thursday calling for football and girls volleyball to be moved to the spring. It also recommended that cross country, girls swimming and soccer be allowed in the fall with proper education and mitigation strategies.
“Full-contact football is unique among the fall interscholastic sports in our state in its level of risk to student-athletes for the person-to person spread of infectious respiratory droplets,” Acting DOH Commissioner Deirdre Gifford wrote in a letter to the CIAC.
Read the Department of Health recommendation.
The CIAC's football committee also voted on Monday to move the football season to the spring.
But the board rejected that recommendation.
“At this time we feel the health metrics in Connecticut have not changed,” CAS-CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini told the Associated Press. “We remain committed to looking at this on a fluid basis, evaluating information as it comes in.”
Also on Friday, the New Haven Department of Health said all contact high school sports, which would include football, have been postponed indefinitely.
