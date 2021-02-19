STONINGTON — For now, the ECC does not plan to allow fans at its games despite an announcement by Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday that said they could.
Gov. Lamont announced Thursday that the fans allowed at youth sporting events will be increased to a cap of 25% capacity or 200 fans, whichever is the lower number. But Morrone said the ECC plans to stick with its policy of no fans at games.
The league has not allowed any fans at games this winter season.
"We polled all the principals in the league [Friday] morning and with the exception of one they said it is safest to play without fans," Morrone said. "The Department of Public Health also says it's safest to hold indoor sports without fans."
A decision by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference's Board of Control on Thursday to allow indoor track dual meets starting March 1 may not mean much for Stonington High's teams.
"We had always planned to hold a dual meet or two outdoors at the end of March [for the indoor team]," Stonington athletic director Bryan Morrone said. "The problem with indoor meets is facilities. The Coast Guard Academy has graciously allowed the league to use their facility in the past. But that is not available now."
Morrone said most college facilities are not allowing indoor track facilities to be used, adding that the only possible available facility might by the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven at Hillhouse High. But Morrone said that site might be a vaccination center and added there would be a high demand for it by track teams in that part of the state.
The CIAC also voted to allow virtual competition for cheerleading and dance starting March 1.
Spring sports will begin on March 27 with first games on April 10. State tournaments will be played June 1-13.
— Keith Kimberlin
