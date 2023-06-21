NORTH STONINGTON — Rose Tardiff has developed a knack of shining under the pressure of auditions for the Wheeler High cheerleading squad.
In the last two winter seasons, Tardiff has achieved Class S All-State cheerleading status by virtue of impressing a panel of CIAC judges during her three-minute qualifying video "audition" of stunts, tumbling, cheers and overall spirit.
All candidates must perform the same routine, which includes cheerleading spirit and specific moves, including a single toe touch jump and double toe touch pike.
Coach Sheri Tardiff believes her daughter possesses a combination of gymnastics ability and passion for cheerleading. Rose, a junior, was an All-ECC Division IV cross country runner last fall and plays lacrosse in spring.
"Her all-around tumbling ability helped her shine during the videos," coach Tardiff said. "She's a gymnast by trade but loves the team aspect of cheerleading."
Spirit permeates throughout the Wheeler cheerleading squad. The Lions pride themselves on attending every basketball game to cheer and not solely focusing on competitions.
Tardiff said the squad makes signs to support Wheeler players and basketball teams. She credits that dedication for the fact that the ECC recognized Wheeler with the prestigious Colby Sousa Spirit Award for the second straight year at the ECC Cheerleading championships.
Tardiff was one of three Lions to make ECC Divsion IV honorable mention at the ECCs. Senior Alexa Cannady and sophomore Hannah Wright were also selected after the team performed their routine at the championship meet.
"Alexa is a flier and has a positive, go-getter personality," Tardiff said. "Hannah is like the team mother. She's organized and often carries a notebook to take notes about how we're doing. She's also spirited and loud and solid as a base supporter on pyramids."
Sophomore Leila Gagnon made the ECC Sportsmanship team. Senior Payton Osborn was named Wheeler's ECC Scholar Athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.