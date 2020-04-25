NORTH STONINGTON — High school cheering is all about the team. Everyone has a role.
When stunts are performed, flyers get lifted or thrown into the air, bases put them up and support them and spotters assist the bases in lifting and catching.
Scores in competitions are based in part on the timing and rhythm of the routine by the team.
So, for a cheerleader to earn All-ECC recognition, they are asked to perform in a way that may seem foreign to them — they do it alone.
Cheerleaders must perform a cheer and two jumps all by themselves in front of a panel of judges. Parents and friends are not allowed to watch. Fellow cheerleaders, also in the competition, are off to the side.
"It's hard. It's not like anything else they do. They practice in front of the team. At basketball games we make them practice it by themselves on the floor," longtime Wheeler coach Sheri Tardiff said. "But it's a very, very different situation."
Wheeler's Olivia Elliott has found a way to make it work. Elliott earned ECC Division III All-Star recognition this season after her performance before judges at Ledyard High in February.
For Elliott, a junior, it was the second year she has received the honor. That is a rarity at Wheeler, since Tardiff relies heavily on seniority when deciding the five cheerleaders that will enter the competition.
"She has amazing jumps. She is hyper-extended with her height on her jumps," Tardiff said. "And the spirit she brings when some comes to the floor is amazing. She just has that natural presence. She is very athletic and coordinated and very poised."
Elliott was a junior captain on the squad this season and she received the ECC scholar-athlete award for the team.
Senior Bridget Higgins received honorable mention recognition.
"She is just one of those great all-around kids," Tardiff said. "This was not in her comfort level. I was pleasantly surprised that she was able to push herself to do it. She has a great smile, very sharp with amazing jumps. Just the pride that she took in receiving honorable mention was great to see."
Riggins also received the team's coach's award.
Freshman Payton Osborn was the ECC sportsmanship selection for the team.
"She just puts her heart and soul into it 150 percent," Tardiff said. "She was a key flyer for us this season."
