Westerly Micros

The Westerly Peewee Football Micro cheerleaders finished first in the Southern New England Youth Football Conference competition on Nov. 13 at Foxwoods Casino. They are, front, from left, Arya Hayes, Kenzie Storm, Kylee Apice, Paola Prince-Ortiz, Luz Olivares-Valdez, Hannah Ezyk, Elayna George and Payten Turner. Missing from the photo are Emma Turner, Sydni Ulricksen and Jennifer Giordano. The Micro squad competed remotely. | Photo courtesy Michelle Canty.

The Westerly Peewee Football Micro cheerleaders finished first in the Southern New England Youth Football Conference competition on Nov. 13 at Foxwoods Casino. The members of the team are, front, kneeling, Arya Hayes; from left, Kenzie Storm, Kylee Apice, Paola Prince-Ortiz, Luz Olivares-Valdez, Hannah Ezyk, Elayna George and Payten Turner. Missing from the photo are Emma Turner, Sydni Ulricksen and Jennifer Giordano. The Micro squad competed remotely. | Photo courtesy Michelle Canty

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.