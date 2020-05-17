STONINGTON — Two Stonington High cheerleaders have earned All-ECC first-team Division II recognition and a third received an honorable mention.
Seniors Taylor Starr and Aydyn Celico each earned first-team honors for the 2019-20 season and senior Sierra Feldie was honorable mention.
Cheerleaders must perform a cheer and two jumps all by themselves in front of a panel of judges. Parents and friends are not allowed to watch. Fellow cheerleaders, also in the competition, are off to the side.
This year's judging took place at Ledyard High School.
"Taylor cheered all four years. She was a hard worker. I remember she came up to me when she was in seventh grade and told me she would be cheering at the high school one day," coach Natalie Lucy said. "She was an excellent leader and one of the top jumpers on the team.
"She pretty much did what we needed her to do."
Starr was a base and a back for the team. Bases are the foundation of stunts, putting flyers in the air and catching them when they come down. A back protects the safety of the flyers and the bases.
"Ayden cheered all four years, too," Lucy said. "She was a base and back and was one of the top jumpers. She was a great captain and worked well with the team."
Feledie was a base and had "excellent" jumps and excelled in dance, Lucy said.
"All three of them were good students, too," Lucy said.
Cierra Lidi received the winter sportsmanship award, while Ciara Torruella was named the scholar-athlete recipient. For the fall season, Charley Lindo received the sportsmanship award and Giulianna Caradimos was the scholar-athlete.
