Natalie Lucy, back row, fourth from left, is pictured with the 2019 Stonington High cheerleading squad: front row, Taylor Starr, Sierra Feledie and Aydyn Celico; second row, Irina Pilkington, Olivia Dumaine, Charley Lindo, Desiree Zaharie and Ciara Torruella; back row, Mikayla Zaharie, Destiny Douglas, assistant coach Bridget Stover, Lucy, Guilianna Caradinios and Camryn McVeigh. | Jackie L. Turner, Special to The Sun