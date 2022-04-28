STONINGTON — Perhaps more than any other sport at Stonington High, cheerleading was adversely affected by the 2020 pandemic.
While CIAC tackle football games were canceled and basketball schedules were abbreviated and games were played in front of no spectators, cheerleaders were left completely on the sideline. When the 2021 fall season begin, Stonington cheerleading was essentially starting over, said Bears coach Bridget Stover.
"We had seven girls on the team in the fall and the majority never cheered before," she said. "We were getting back to basics. We taught every aspect of tumbling, jumps and leading crowds at games. It was a learning experience, but I believe we have rebuilt the program."
Along the rebuilding trail, a few Bears cheerleaders earned individual honors. Junior Aiyanna Carter made ECC Division III honorable mention as a flier.
"Aiyanna is very athletic and has really spectacular jumps and stunting ability," Stover said. "She has a great toe touch and can to a back handspring in addition to her flying abilities on the top of the pyramid."
Other Stonington cheerleaders to earn ECC honors were Mikaela Abernathy (fall) and Lydia Guzman (winter) on the sportsmanship honoree list. Stonington's ECC scholar athletes were Mackenzie Dufour in the fall and Alexis Caradimos in the winter.
