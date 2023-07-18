HOPE VALLEY - Andrew Smith scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh that tied things up and Chariho and Hendricken (Flood Ford) played to a 1-1 tie in eight innings.
Jack Stevens had three hits for Chariho (4-1-1). Smith and Ethan Gordon combined to strike out four and allow five hits.
Three Hendricken pitchers struck out 18 batters.
Chariho visits Smithfield Wednesday.
