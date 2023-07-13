Landon Sumner broke a 2-2 tie with a RBI single in the top of the seventh inning and Andrew Smith closed things out on the mound with a pair of strikeouts as Chariho remained undefeated on the season Wednesday with a 4-2 victory over the Slocum Baseball Club in North Kingstown.
Sumner also picked up the win on the mound for Chariho (4-0) striking out three in two innings of relief.
Chariho scored two runs in the fifth to erase a 2-0 deficit as Leo Emery and Ethan Gordon each singled in runs.
