WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High, one of its coaches and a local foundation have been honored by the Rhode Island Interscholastic Athletic Director's Association.
Chariho was named the school of the year by the group. Girls soccer and lacrosse coach Britney Godbout was named the female coach of the year. And Stephanie and Dan Potts, founders of the Maddie Potts Foundation, were honored with the Sister Charlene Tedeschi Distinguished Service Award.
Athletic directors and retired athletic directors vote on the awards. It was the first time Chariho has received the George Nasuti School of the Year honor, for 2021.
Chariho athletic director Mike Shiels said the award is based on team athletic achievements, individual athletic and postseason success.
Chariho, La Salle Academy and St. Raphael were the three nominees.
"We have a lot of people doing a lot of great things," Shiels said. "[Assistant athletic director] Jim Provuncher and [athletic department secretary] Heather Card do an enormous amount of work. It takes a lot of people to run, manage and facilitate everything. We have so many outstanding coaches in so many sports."
Chariho's honor was certainly boosted by an outstanding fall. The girls and boys soccer teams won Division II championships in dramatic fashion on back-to-back days in November. The girls won in penalty kicks and the boys prevailed in the final minutes of overtime.
The football team finished runner-up in Division III as did the field hockey team in Division III. The girls volleyball team reached the D-II semifinals. The unified volleyball team won its division championship.
"The fall was one of those seasons that is very rare for any school," Shiels said.
Chariho principal Andre Spas praised the athletic department.
"We are just incredibly proud of the athletic department and this special accomplishment," Spas said. "It would not be possible without Mike Shiels and Jim Provuncher constantly promoting and leading our athletic events. Their leadership is a big reason why we received these awards."
In Godbout's first season as girls soccer coach in 2011 the Chargers finished 1-17 and were outscored 84-5.
Since then the team has qualified for the playoffs every year except 2020, when its season ended early due to COVID-19. The Chargers have reached the semifinals four times and played in two title games.
In the championship game in November, Godbout moved freshman midfielder Ryann Denecour to goalie in the penalty kick round and she made a big save to help the team to the title. Chariho's top two goalies were unavailable for that game.
"She is not afraid to make changes when things aren't working," Shiels said. "She understands tactics and she is able to identify strengths and weaknesses of other teams. She is excellent at making that adjustments. Seeing that and identifying that is what separates her from other coaches.
"I know certain games she has outcoached other coaches and won with less talent."
Chariho will likely make the move to Division I next season.
The Pottses formed the Maddie Potts Foundation after their daughter, Maddie, suffered a brain aneurysm in 2017 while playing in a Chariho soccer game and later died. The foundation was created to carry on her legacy of "kindness, compassion, hard work, inclusive leadership and perseverance," according to the organization's web site.
The foundation is funding the construction of a field house at the school. It also makes contributions to Hasbro Children's Hospital, funds scholarships at the school and makes contributions to a number of other organizations.
"They just do a lot of things that's people don't know about, a tremendous organization," Shiels said.
The award recipients will be honored during a banquet on April 4 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.
