HOPE VALLEY - Sean O'Leary and Ezrah Schonrog each hit home runs for the Chariho 12U all-stars in a 13-4 loss to South Kingstown on Wednesday in the District 3 tournament at the Dow Complex.
Chariho (2-1) scored all of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
O'Leary, who went 2-for-2, led off with a solo home run and Schonrog connected on a three-run homer. Lawson Hanks (single) and Cameron Ziegenfuwss (hit by pitch) scored on Schonrog's long ball.
South Kingstown (3-0) scored three runs in the second and six in the fourth to build a commanding 9-0 lead. Cooper LaBranche (3 hits, 4 RBI) had a two-run single in the third and RBI single in the fourth.
Chariho will travel to Coventry tonight at 6 p.m. in the losers bracket final. The winner will advance to the championship round in the double-elmination tourney at South Kingstown Sunday at Tuckertown Park.
If Chariho wins, the District 3 title will be decided on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
