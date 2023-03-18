WOOD RIVER JCT. — A group of runners that established a national track and field relay record but also excelled individually will be inducted into the Chariho Sports Boosters Hall of Fame on April 15.
The induction ceremony will take place at Richmond Country Club at 6 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by contacting Brenda Cahoon at 401-602-5575. This is the 25th year the organization has inducted a class.
Dan Kilcoyne, Bryce Kelley, Charlotte (formerly Jacob) Kilcoyne and Mike Marsella established the 4x1-mile indoor record with a time of 17:20.20 at the Nike Indoor Nationals in New York City in 2012.
The group came to be known as the Four Horsemen. This is the first time a group and the individuals are being inducted at the same time.
Dan Kilcoyne
Class of 2012
Kilcoyne was a dominant force in distance running in Rhode Island and beyond.
He earned All-America honors twice, All-New England five times and All-State 12 times in cross country and indoor and outdoor track. He also won the freshman state title in cross country.
He was the indoor state champion in the 1,000 as a junior. He was part of three 4X800 state champion relay teams (two outdoor, one indoor) as well as the winning 4X800 New England record-setting team in 2012.
Kilcoyne was big part of the 2011 outdoor and 2012 indoor state champion teams. He competed in numerous high-level invitationals, including the Penn Relays. He ran a crucial leadoff leg of the national champion 4x1-mile indoor relay team.
Kilcoyne holds/held several school, state, New England and national records. He competed in track at MIT, where he earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering. A senior data engineer, he lives and works in Boston.
Bryce Kelley
Class of 2013
Kelley was one of the most decorated athletes in school history.
He earned All-America honors twice, All-New England six times and All-State 13 times.
He won outdoor state titles outdoor in the 4X800 relay twice, the 1,500 twice and the 800. Kelley won indoor state titles in the 1,500 twice and the 4X800 relay.
Kelley was a important member of both state title teams — the 2011 outdoor team and 2012 indoor team. He was a member of the New England winning 4X800 relay indoor relay team that went on to win the national title.
Kelley qualified for the Nike Nationals in cross country and ran in the Penn Relays in the mile and 4X800 relay. He remains the only Chariho boy to win the Providence Journal Honor Roll state award. Kelley ran at Florida State University, contributing important points in its distance program.
He resides in Hope Valley and works as a research analyst at Housing Works Rhode Island at Roger Williams University.
Charlotte (formerly Jacob) Kilcoyne
Class of 2013
Kilcoyne was an impressive force in cross country and track, earning All-America honors twice, All-New England three times and All-State five times.
She favored the longer distances in track and excelled at cross country, where she earned most of her honors. Kilcoyne scored critical points in both state championship teams' victories (2011 outdoor and 2012 indoor).
Her reputation for exceeding her seed performances were noteworthy. In 2011, she improved her time by 20 seconds in the 3,000 to score needed points, helping the team to the 2011 state championship.
Her comeback in her leg of the national champion 4x1-mile relay was also significant. Kilcoyne held or holds several school, state, New England and national records. She attended Boston College and lives in Pawtucket, where she works as a project manager.
Mike Marsella
Class of 2012
Marsella was an outstanding distance runner, earning All-America, All-New England and All-State honors in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field.
Marsella was the state and New England champion in cross country and the state champion in the 3,000 and 1,000 indoors.
At the indoor New Englands, he was the 2-mile champion as well as a member of the winning 4x800 relay team. He capped the indoor season in 2012 as a member of the national champion relay team.
Marsella scored in four events to help Chariho win its first outdoor state championship in 2011.
He again earned All-America honors in the 4x1-mile relay after an injury limited his late-season competition
He holds or held several school, state, New England and national records. Marsella was an All-American three times, All-New England five times and All-State eight times
After graduating from Chariho in 2012, he went on to compete at the University of Virginia, where he broke the 4-minute mile and earned All-America honors. He lives in Charlottesville, Va., with his wife, Carolina, and works in marketing and advertising.
