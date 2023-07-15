COVENTRY - It was quite an interesting Friday evening at Wood Street Field for the Chariho 12U all-stars.
Interesting in that Chariho advanced into the championship round of the District 3 tournament with a 1-0 victory over Coventry despite held without a hit.
"This was a big win for the boys," Chariho manager Daniel Clarke said. "The game could have gone either way. Both pitchers were impressive. We were able to manufacture a run and play great defense."
Chariho (3-1) scored the only run of the game in the second inning on a sacrifice fly to center field by Tanner Cassidy that scored Leo Clarke.
Clarke led off with a walk and following at hit batter, advanced to third on a passed ball.
Cassidy recorded the final two outs in the sixth to pick up the save in relief of Clarke, who allowed two hits, struck out six and walked none in 5 1/3 innings.
Chariho will travel to South Kingstown (3-0) on Sunday night at 5:30 p.m. at Tuckertown Park in the championship round.
If Chariho wins, the District 3 title will be decided on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at a site to be determined.
"We are looking to wake up the bats and continue to play great in the field against South Kingstown," Neil Clarke said. They are a tough team, well coached and prepared so it should be a battle."
South Kingstown defeated Chariho 12-4 on Wednesday in the winners bracket final.
