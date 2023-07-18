South Kingstown - Chariho fell to South Kingstown, 5-2, in the championship round of the District 3 tournament Monday.
Cameron Ziegenfuwss had an RBI single in the fourth when Chariho scored both of its runs.
Jackson Vale highlighted a four-run fifth inning as South Kingstown took a 5-0 lead. They will open play in the state tournament on Saturday against District 2 champion Pawtucket at Kimberly Ann Rock Field in Rumford.
