Renowned retired Providence Journal sports columnist Bill Reynolds will be a guest on the "Sal, Fed, Andrew and the Doc WBLQ Sports Report" on Saturday at 8:07 a.m. The topic of discussion will be the cancellation of sporting events due to the coronavirus threat. WBLQ broadcasts on 1230 AM and 103.1 FM.
Broadcasting: Retired ProJo columnist Bill Reynolds to guest on WBLQ show
