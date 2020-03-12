Renowned retired Providence Journal sports columnist Bill Reynolds will be a guest on the "Sal, Fed, Andrew and the Doc WBLQ Sports Report" on Saturday at 8:07 a.m. The topic of discussion will be the cancellation of sporting events due to the coronavirus threat. WBLQ broadcasts on 1230 AM and 103.1 FM.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.