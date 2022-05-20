WOONSOCKET — Dante Wilk finished with 10 kills and 10 assists as Westerly High swept Woonsocket, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball match on Friday.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-20, 25-11 and 26-24.
Wilk also led the team with five digs. Jesse Samo and Jackson Ogle each finished with eight kills and four blocks. Hunter Armitage added four kills and eight assists.
Woonsocket fell to 4-11, 4-11 Division II. The Bulldogs (11-5, 11-5) next host Pilgrim on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.