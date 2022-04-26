WESTERLY — Dante Wilk finished with eight kills and Jesse Samo had seven as Westerly High downed Woonsocket, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball match on Tuesday.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-19.
Wilk also contributed eight digs and six assists. Marcus Haik added six kills, seven digs and four aces, Jackson Ogle had eight digs and four kills, and Hunter Armitage contributed 16 assists, seven digs and four kills.
Woonsocket dropped to 3-4, 3-4 Division II. The Bulldogs (4-2, 4-2) next play at Pilgrim on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
