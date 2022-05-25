WESTERLY — Dante Wilk produced 22 kills, Jackson Ogle had 16 and Westerly High defeated Pilgrim, 3-2, in a Division II boys volleyball match on Wednesday.
Westerly won by set scores of 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11 and 15-8.
Wilk also contributed 22 assists and three aces. Ogle had 11 digs and three blocks.
Jesse Samo finished with 14 kills, and Marcus Haik added 11 kills and 22 digs.
Pilgrim dropped to 11-6, 11-6 Division II.
The Bulldogs (12-5, 12-5) next play at Barrington on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
