WOOD RIVER JCT. — Tyler White delivered 31 kills and Chariho High downed Classical, 3-1, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Tuesday, the Chargers' third straight victory.
Chariho won by set scores of 25-18, 25-17, 20-25 and 25-16.
Nate Allen added seven digs, and Jack McCallig finished with four blocks.
Chariho hosts unbeaten La Salle (8-0) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Rams have lost just two sets this season.
— Keith Kimberlin
