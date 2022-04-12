CRANSTON — Tyler White had 16 kills as Chariho High swept Cranston East, 3-0, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Monday.
The Chargers won by set scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-17.
Matthew Tiernan served for seven points, and James Azzinaro contributed 12 digs.
Cranston East fell to 2-1, 2-1 Division I.
Chariho (2-1, 2-1) next hosts Cranston West on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
