WESTERLY — Westerly High junior Marcus Haik was named to the All-Division II third team for the boys volleyball squad this past season.
Haik was one of the team's top hitters. He had a season-high 17 kills in a victory over Lincoln on May 19. He contributed 15 digs in a win against Barrington on June 1 and matched that three days later in a loss to East Greenwich.
Westerly finished 6-7, qualifying for the D-II tournament for the first time since the 2015 season. Westerly also won a play-in game against Lincoln, its first postseason victory since 2002.
— Keith Kimberlin
