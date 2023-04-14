WESTERLY — Jack Kenyon finished with 13 kills as Westerly High beat Pilgrim, 3-1, in a Division II boys volleyball match on Thursday.
Carmi Mendiola contributed 18 digs and eight assists. Tyler Brayman had 11 assists and seven digs and Brian Allen had 11 digs.
Pilgrim dropped 1-1, 1-1 Division II. Westerly has won three straight and stands at 4-1, 4-1. The Bulldogs next host Barrington on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
