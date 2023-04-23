EAST PROVIDENCE — Westerly High finished first in a grade 9/10 boys volleyball tournament on Saturday defeating Central Falls, 2-0, in the finals.
The tournament was comprised of Division II-III schools. Players on the Westerly team were Carmi Mendiola, Tyler Brayman, Henry Kenyon, Nate Paciga, James Manfredi, Chase Wycall, Austin Nelson, Brady Casady and Max Speranza.
— Keith Kimberlin
