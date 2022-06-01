WESTERLY — Westerly High will host Barrington in the Division II boys volleyball quarterfinals on Monday at 6 p.m.
Westerly (13-5) is the No. 3 seed; Barrington (8-10) is seeded sixth.
Westerly defeated the Eagles by 3-0 margins on May 3 and May 27. The winner faces No. 2 East Providence in the semifinals. The Townies received a bye in the quarterfinals.
— Keith Kimberlin
