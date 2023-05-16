WESTERLY — Westerly High won the first set, but lost the next three and fell to first-place Barrington, 3-1, in a Division II boys volleyball match on Tuesday at Federico Gym.
Westerly opened with a 25-15 win in the first set, but lost a close second set, 25-23. Barrington (13-1, 13-1 Division II) won the next two sets, 25-10 and 25-19.
Jack Kenyon had nine kills and five blocks for Westerly. Tyler Brayman contributed seven kills and seven assists. James Manfredi finished with 12 digs and Brian Allen had 11.
Westerly (9-4, 9-4) is off until May 24 when its travels to Cranston West at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
