WARWICK — Dante Wilk finished with nine kills and 12 digs as the Westerly High boys volleyball team swept Toll Gate, 3-0, in a Division II match Wednesday night.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-13.
Wilk also contributed four aces and eight assists. Marcus Haik and Jesse Samo had seven kills each. Jackson Ogle had five kills, and Hunter Armitage finished with eight assists.
Toll Gate is 1-9, 1-9 Division II. Westerly (7-3, 7-3) next hosts Central on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
