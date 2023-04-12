LINCOLN — Jack Kenyon delivered nine kills and came up with three blocks as the Westerly High boys volleyball team swept winless Lincoln, 3-0, in a Division II contest Wednesday night.
Westerly (3-1, 3-1 Division II) won by set scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-17.
Tyler Brayman finished with five kills, five assists and four aces. Carmi Mendiola had nine digs and eight assists. Henry Kenyon contributed five kills and three digs.
Lincoln is 0-3, 0-3. Westerly next hosts Toll Gate on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.