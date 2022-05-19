WESTERLY — Westerly High played one of its best matches of the season Thursday, pushing Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield to five sets before losing, 3-2, in a Division II boys volleyball match.
MSC/NS won by set scores of 26-24, 25-21, 21-25, 24-26 and 15-9.
"Honestly, I think it was the best match of the season for both teams. We both played great," Westerly coach Erinn Beal said. "I would like to think this could be the finals matchup."
Jackson Ogle finished with 18 kills and nine digs for Westerly. Marcus Haik had 15 kills and 27 digs. Dante Wilk finished with 15 kills, 10 digs and 20 assists.
Hunter Armitage added 30 assists and nine digs, Romello Hamelin had 24 digs, and Brian Allen had 12.
Westerly starting middle hitter Jess Samo was unavailable for the match.
"I could not have asked for more from anybody," Beal said. "[MSC/NS] are well-skilled and they pretty much pick up everything you put over the net. It comes down to who is going to make the most errors."
MSC/NS improved to 15-0, 15-0 Division II. Westerly (10-5, 10-5) next plays at Woonsocket on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.