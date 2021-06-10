PROVIDENCE — Westerly High closed the Division II regular season with a loss to unbeaten Classical, 3-0, on Thursday night.
Classical (11-0, 11-0 Division II) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-11.
Dante Wilk finished with three kills, four digs and two aces for the Bulldogs. Hunter Armitage had two kills and three assists.
Westerly (5-6, 5-6) will play in the D-II tournament on Monday against an opponent to be determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
