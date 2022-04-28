WARWICK — Jackson Ogle and Dante Wilk combined for 25 kills and 21 digs as Westerly High topped Pilgrim, 3-1, in a Division II boys volleyball match Thursday night.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-19, 19-25, 25-17 and 25-17. It was only the second loss of the season for Pilgrim (6-2, 6-2 Division II).
Ogle finished with 13 kills, 11 and seven blocks. Wilk had 12 kills, 10 digs and 19 assists.
"Other than the second game, we just kept the ball on their court. For the most part, we were on the attack," Westerly coach Erinn Beal said. "Our energy level was high, that was the biggest difference."
Marcus Haik contributed 10 kills and eight digs. Hunter Armitage finished with six kills, 11 digs and 19 assists.
Westerly (5-2, 5-2) next plays at unbeaten Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
