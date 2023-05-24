CRANSTON — Cranston West swept Westerly High, 3-0, in Division II boys volleyball game on Wednesday.
West won by set scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-18.
Henry Kenyon finish with eight kills and three digs for the Bulldogs. Carmi Mendiola contributed nine assists and five digs.
Second-place Cranston West moved to 14-2, 14-2 Division II. Westerly, which was missing three starters, is now 10-5, 10-5. The Bulldogs close the regular season on Friday hosting Pilgrim at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
